Operation Blue Roof extended through Nov. 1 for Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee and Charlotte residents

Homeowners living in hard-hit areas after Hurricane Ian have more time to get a temporary roof through the Operation Blue Roof program.

The last day residents in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier can apply has been extended to Nov. 1. The program is free and provided at no cost to homeowners. It allows them to remain in their home as they continue to recover.

The Blue Roof program is available to primary homeowners and residents with no more than 50% of the roof frame damaged. The framing must support plastic sheeting as a temporary repair and be able to provide safe shelter.

Blue tarp rests on top of a North Port home after Hurricane Ian.

"What it is its temporary roof covering to prevent any further roof damage from reoccurring," said North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan. "They use a fiber-reinforced material to go in and cover the roofs to keep it from being damaged anymore as far as the interior."

To sign up for Operation Blue Roof, visit BlueRoof.us or call 888-766-3258. The online process takes five minutes or less, and if you call, the process could take up to 20 minutes. Hours of operation for the phone line are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.