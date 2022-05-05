Operation Green Light kicks off to help drivers with suspended licenses get back on the road

Operation Green Light, a program aimed at helping driver's with suspended licenses settle fines and court costs to get back on the road, kicked off Thursday.

Jennifer Arduengo walked up to the podium to address a Tampa Judge. She was nervous but knew this was her chance to get her life back on track, and it worked. Arduengo got her driver license reinstated.

She has been without a driver license since 2009.

"It started with a random ticket I couldn't pay, and it rolled on over and with each one it just got worse, " she explained.

It snowballed into thousands of dollars in fines, which eventually led to a suspended driver license.

With her career as a life insurance agent online she knew getting back her driving privileges meant everything. She got online to review her fines and saw the Hillsborough Clerk of Court had a program called Operation Green Light that could be the lifeline she needed.

The program allows the court to reduce fines and unpaid parking tickets. Hillsborough Clerk Cindy Stuart said hundreds signed up.

"So they can get their license reinstated and get back on the road, get back to work, take their kids to school, get back to normal life," explained Stuart.

Tampa Judge Paul Jeske was on hand to make it happen.

"Many of you will have a driver license by the time of close of business today, " he told the crowd sitting in the gallery.

And those that did had a one-stop shop opportunity. A Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit was on site to take pictures for a new license.

"Grateful doesn’t even describe it. I've been given a second chance, and I'm never going to mess that up again, " Arduengo said.

Operation Green Light has two more sessions on May 12 and 19.