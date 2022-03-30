'Operation Green Light' helps more than 200 Pinellas drivers get suspended license re-instated

Some Floridians with suspended driver’s licenses are getting reinstated for a fraction of the cost thanks to an annual state program.

Within just a few hours Wednesday, more than 200 people in Pinellas County signed up virtually for ‘Operation Green Light’, a faster and cheaper way for eligible customers with suspended licenses to have them re-instated.

"To open up a bank account, when you start a job… So yes, a driver’s license is important, and not only that you need a driver's license to drive a car," said Vanessa Collins, the manager of criminal customers services.

Operation Green Light is an annual program run by the Florida Clerks of Court, usually around March 26-April 9. Over the last three years, it has helped approximately 24,000 people. Collins said in some cases, those using this program have saved hundreds of dollars in overdue court and traffic fees.

"It costs $25 for their payment plan, and they have to pay any additional fees which is not a lot," she explained. "We will waive the collection fee costs, and they'll be on a payment plan for the cases they have."

"It was really helpful to them, a couple of friends of mine have gone through the program," said Sheena Calvin of St. Petersburg.

Calvin signed up first thing Wednesday morning. She said her license was suspended due to an unpaid red-light ticket.

"Me having my driver's license back will allow me to purchase a car and have a better lifestyle because then I’ll be able to get jobs further outside the city," Calvin said.

For more information, visit the Pinellas Clerk website and the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers website.