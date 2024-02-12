Expand / Collapse search

'Operation Pit Stop' in Hillsborough County offers spay, neuter services for bully breeds

Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Operation Pit Stop is officially underway at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center from Monday to Friday, Feb. 24.

The veterinary clinic will be providing free spay and neuters and other medical services for bully breeds only, like pit bulls. 

The clinic provides 200 spots, and it's first come, first served. Veterinary Practice Manager Ginette Campos said there are still a few spots open next week.

According to Campos, owners must be Hillsborough County residents, and the weight limit is 90 lbs. If you're interested, email prcoperationpitstop@hillsboroughcounty.org.