Orange County deputies attempt to identify driver after man tries to lure girl into truck

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Orange County deputies need help identifying driver

Deputies said that a girl was approached by a man who attempted to lure her into a white truck.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies say they are attempting to identify a driver after a man approached a girl in Orange County and tried to lure her into a truck. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident on Tuesday. 

They said that on September 16th, a girl standing along the Central Florida Parkway near Orange Blossom Trail when she was approached by a heavyset man with blond hair and a beard.

He reportedly tried to lure her into a white truck. 

Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the driver.

Those with any information on the man are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. 

