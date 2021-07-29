Orlando rescue caring for dog with nearly 100 pellets in head, neck

article

If you take one look at Teddy's smiling face, you would never imagine that anyone could hurt him.

Sadly, Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida says the adorable dog came to them with nearly 100 pellets embedded in his body.

"Teddy came into a local shelter with a head and neck full of buckshot/pellets/bb’s and they asked for our help," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "Sadly, he’s likely lived with them a while as he doesn’t have any open wounds."

The rescue posted photos of Teddy to Facebook, with an X-ray showing pellets all over this body.

"The shelter thought he showed signs of arthritis which is why the rads were taken and they found the pellets in his face, head, neck, shoulders, and legs."

Poodle and Pooch Rescue

Teddy is being examined by a veterinarian before the rescue decides when he can be put up for adoption.

Not much is known about Teddy's life before arriving at the rescue, but they say they are now going to give him the life he deserves.

Poodle and Pooch have had their hands full with tragic rescues in Orlando. They recently helped a little poodle named Petal who was found dumped in Orlando in a plastic bag with her mouth duct-taped shut in the sweltering heat. In the most recent update, they say Petal is slowly recovering and having "more good days than bad days."

