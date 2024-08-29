OSHA investigating deadly accident at Tampa work site

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a deadly accident in Tampa.

Around 11:16 a.m. Thursday, Tampa Fire Rescue reported to a work site in the 5200 block of Adamo Drive.

Crews found a man who died in an accident involving an auger.

The name of the man and circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

