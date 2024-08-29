OSHA investigating deadly accident at Tampa work site
TAMPA - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a deadly accident in Tampa.
Around 11:16 a.m. Thursday, Tampa Fire Rescue reported to a work site in the 5200 block of Adamo Drive.
Crews found a man who died in an accident involving an auger.
The name of the man and circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter