Wounded Warrior Project commits $10 million to help financially-stressed veterans during pandemic

The Wounded Warrior Project announced it will help all of its registered warriors who are in financial distress during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the veterans charity announced it will commit $10 million to "help meet the immediate needs of warriors who are in financial crisis" because of the loss of a household income related to the pandemic. Those who struggle to purchase food or shelter can apply for the emergency funds.

Those who qualify can recent $1,000 per household to pay for groceries, utilities, rent or mortgage payments, and other essential needs.

"These are unprecedented times, and we must do all we can to meet the immediate financial needs of wounded warriors and their families," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO. "Due to their injuries and service-connected disabilities, our nation's wounded and injured veterans are at great risk. Many are coping with a weakened immune system, increased isolation, and financial hardship."

WWP asks that warriors only apply if they absolutely need it. The charity said not all warriors will qualify and those who do won't receive funds once all the funding has been used.

"Our goal is to do as much good as we can with the $10 million for those with the greatest need," Linnington said.

The charity is also asking companies and foundations to match the $10 million commitment.

"If we can double the $10 million with the help of corporate partners and foundations, we can extend this aid," Linnington added.

Organizations interested in helping can contact WWPCovidRelief@woundedwarriorproject.org.

