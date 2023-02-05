‘Out of Eden’ nature-inspired exhibit on display in Largo

A new exhibit at Creative Pinellas explores the vibrant world of Korean bojagi.

Yolanda Sanchez is a quintessentially Floridian artist.

"She's Cuban-American, and she brings this Caribbean-feel to her and you can see the colors reflected in this exhibition that not only are Miami colors but, of course, the colors that we see around us here in Tampa Bay every day," explained Beth Gelman, the senior director of arts and cultural programming at Creative Pinellas.

Sanchez created an exhibit full of vibrant colors and designs both in paintings and in hand-sewn textiles.

Bojagi is a wrapping and draping technique that allows for different types of fabric to be used for displays in different colors and designs.

"She wanted to find a different type of art form," said Gelman.

READ: Pinellas artist uses artificial intelligence to share the Black experience in new exhibit

Sanchez began to create traditional Korean bojagi.

"Yolanda is one of the people at the forefront who has taken what was a craft that was not only centuries-old, millennia-old and really has been making it something extraordinary," stated Gelman.

The exhibit is full of vibrant colors and designs both in paintings and in hand sewn textiles.

Bojagi is a wrapping and draping technique that allows for different types of fabric to be used for displays in different colors and designs.

READ: Creative Pinellas seeks items for exhibit honoring those who died during COVID-19 pandemic

"It's all sewn together. It's different pieces of fabric," Gelman explained.

The combination of her paintings and the fabric designs makes up this new exhibit at Creative Pinellas called Out of Eden.

The combination of Yolanda Sanchez's paintings and the fabric designs makes up this new exhibit at Creative Pinellas called Out of Eden.

"Out of Eden, I think we think of Eden as the most beautiful garden of the world and her feeling is that there is beauty all around us, shared Gelman."Even though we are out of Eden we still are surrounded by the most beautiful garden of the world if you open your eyes."

READ: Artists brighten up St. Pete Clearwater Airport

Creative Pinellas is located at 12211 Walsingham Road in Largo and is open from 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Click here to learn more about Yolanda Sanchez and her exhibit at Creative Pinellas.

