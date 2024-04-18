Out-of-state police officers take advantage of Florida governor's signing bonus

Eight new officers sat ready to be sworn in with the Sarasota Police Department.

Their friends, family and community leaders sat behind them, supporting them.

"This isn’t easy. This isn’t for everybody, the faint of hearted. This is for those who are dedicated and willing and willing to make that step to sacrifice themselves for others," said Chief Rex Troche.

Several of the officers are from out of state.

Some came from New York, Georgia and New Mexico. They came with one common goal.

"I think it speaks volumes that nearly 70 percent of those we are swearing in today came here from out of state. You have answered our call," she said.

Attorney General Ashley Moody thanked them personally.

"Thank you for listening to that voice inside that said I want to be a hero because right now in this nation we need more heroes. America needs more heroes," said Ashley Moody.

Among them sat Kassidee Plumley, originally from New Mexico.

She brought a decade of experience in law enforcement with her.

"It’s something I always knew I wanted to do. I don’t want to do anything else. I was at a point in my career where unfortunately I was not happy where I was, some had to do with politics," she said.

Plumley is one of more than 5,000 officers in Florida, a quarter of whom have been recruited from out of state.

"When I found the department here, it gave me that life again. I won’t do anything else. Here it seems like they’re more strict on the criminals. Unfortunately, back in New Mexico we will get some and they’re out before you’re even done with the paperwork, to have that to be able to hold them accountable," she said.

Each of the officers sworn in qualifies for the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in April 2022.

It provides an additional $5,000 to new recruits.

Plumley, like her fellow officers, said the bonus was a surprise, but not expected.

"Florida itself and the department sold me and then that was a little extra bonus to help me. I was coming regardless," she said.

