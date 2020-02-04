Over 100 unlicensed contractors caught in Hillsborough sting, sheriff says

article

Authorities announced more than 100 unlicensed contractors were caught in the act while detectives pretended to be homeowners in need of repair work.

The investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called “Operation House Hunters.” Officials said it focused on contractors who were selling services they were unqualified to perform. Those arrested use social media and websites to advertise.

“The housing market is booming in Tampa Bay right now, but that also means that fraudsters are looking to exploit homeowners,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “They want your hard-earned money, and they don’t care if you are left with poor quality work that could put you and your loved ones at risk.”

Additional information is expected to be provided at a Wednesday morning press conference.

