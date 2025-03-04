Expand / Collapse search

Over 60 grams of fentanyl seized during Citrus County drug bust: CCSO

Published  March 4, 2025 3:30pm EST
Homosassa
The Brief

    • More than 60 grams of fentanyl was seized during a Citrus County drug bust, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
    • When deputies pulled over Cornelius Salters Jr. of Wildwood, one of their K9 partners, Marino, discovered that there were narcotics in the car.
    • CCSO says that a deadly dose of fentanyl is only two milligrams, which is enough to kill more than 33,000 people.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. - More than 60 grams of fentanyl was taken off the street after a traffic stop in Homosassa, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies pulled over Cornelius Salters Jr. of Wildwood, one of their K9 partners, Marino, discovered that there were narcotics in the car.

Hidden behind the steering column of the car, deputies say they found a white powder-like substance.

In total, approximately 66.5 grams of fentanyl was seized from Salters Jr.

CCSO says that a deadly dose of fentanyl is only two milligrams, which is enough to kill more than 33,000 people.

Charges

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Possession of a controlled substance

What's next:

Salters Jr. was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

