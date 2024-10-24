Expand / Collapse search

Over 80 accused of crimes related to looting or scamming in Pinellas County in wake of recent hurricanes

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 24, 2024 11:21am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Nearly 100 people have been arrested in Pinellas County for crimes against vulnerable beach residents and businesses after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Few details have been released, but the sheriff’s office says those arrested are accused of crimes related to looting and scams. 

Detectives have also conducted undercover operations to detect illegal activity on the barrier islands.

READ: ‘Drunk’ Florida man shoots, kills dog because power was off following Hurricane Milton: ‘You’re an idiot’

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will provide more information at a press conference on Thursday at 3 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: