Over 80 accused of crimes related to looting or scamming in Pinellas County in wake of recent hurricanes

Press play above to watch Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri's press conference. It is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Nearly 100 people have been arrested in Pinellas County for crimes against vulnerable beach residents and businesses after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff’s office says those arrested are accused of crimes related to looting and scams.

Detectives have also conducted undercover operations to detect illegal activity on the barrier islands.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will provide more information at a press conference on Thursday at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

