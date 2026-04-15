Overnight crash seriously injures two construction workers: FHP

The Brief According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Tampa man driving a GMC Yukon struck a truck carrying two construction workers in Hillsborough County early Wednesday. Troopers say the crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. in an active work zone on State Road 574. The two workers, ages 20 and 36 and both from Bradenton, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.



A vehicle with one occupant collided with a construction truck carrying two workers early Wednesday morning, according to FHP officers.

What we know:

A 37-year-old Tampa man was driving a GMC Yukon westbound on SR 574 when he entered an active work zone west of Bismark Palm Drive. A Ford F-550 construction truck carrying the two construction workers was overtaken by the driver of the Yukon and struck even though its caution lights were on, Florida Highway Patrol officers state.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Dig deeper:

Troopers say that both workers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Yukon only suffered minor injuries in the incident, and was cited by the Florida Highway Patrol for careless driving.