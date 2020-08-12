Overturned boat trailer blocks southbound I-75 lanes in Hillsborough

article

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are blocked in southern Hillsborough County because of an overturned boat and trailer.

The crash is along I-75 just north of the Manatee County line.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office are both at the scene.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.

FDOT cameras showed a wrecker on the scene as crews worked to lift the boat from the travel lanes.

