Owner of dog who attacked, mauled 3-year-old in Old Town Spring charged

article

The owner of a dog who attacked and mauled a 3-year-old in Old Town Spring has been officially charged.



Jennifer Romano, 46, has been charged with injury to a child.



The 3-year-old girl, Ronin, is recovering from the attack that occurred last month in Old Town Spring.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The attack left Ronin with severe face injuries and trauma.

The dog, Kingston, was first taken to an animal shelter in Montgomery County.

The dog was recently euthanized after a court order.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Romano is currently behind bars at the Harris County Jail.