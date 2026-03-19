Palm Harbor family displaced after fire destroys Cobbs Landing home: PHFR

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The Brief A Palm Harbor family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their Cobbs Landing home, according to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue. Living in the home were two adults, two children and the family's dog. None of them were injured.



A Palm Harbor family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out on Wednesday evening, according to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

Multiple fire rescue agencies responded to Cobbs Landing where they were able to eventually bring down the flames.

What we know:

Living in the home were two adults, two children and the family's dog. None of them were injured.

The Red Cross is now taking care of the displaced family.

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What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet known and officials are investigating.