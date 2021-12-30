Palm Harbor man killed after attempting to cross U.S. 19, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 55-year-old pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash on Wednesday.

They said the driver, a 28-year-old woman from Clearwater, was heading south on U.S. Highway 19. Meanwhile, a Palm Harbor man was attempted to cross the roadway.

As he was walking west, troopers said he entered the path of the vehicle, south of County Road 776. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene. He has not been publicly identified by FHP.

No other information was provided, including whether a citation was issued or if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk.