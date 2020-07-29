Palm Harbor piano teacher arrested for child pornography

article

Pinellas County deputies arrested Daniel Henry “Hank” Harrison III on 30 counts of child pornography.

According to detectives, their investigation began in March 28, 2019 after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Harrison as the suspect.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Harrison's Google account and his residence. Through their investigation, detectives recovered multiple child pornography images from multiple electronic devices belonging to Harrison.

In an interview with detectives on July 29, 2020, Harrison admitted to owning the email address and phone number reported by Google.

Detectives arrested Harrison and charged him with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

Harrison was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison works as a piano salesperson and piano teacher.

If you feel you have been a victim or know someone who had contact with Harrison or could be a victim, you are asked to contact Detective Paden of the Crimes Against Children Unit at

(727) 582-6200.

