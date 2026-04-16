Child dies following crash involving Temple Terrace police officer: FHP

The Brief A 6-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash that sent four others, including a Temple Terrace police officer, to the hospital. It happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Fowler Avenue and North Drive. The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.



A deadly crash that claimed the life of a child and sent four others, including a Temple Terrace police officer, to the hospital is under investigation.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder eastbound in the turn lane of Fowler Avenue approaching North Drive shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday with an 8-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl in the vehicle.

As the driver made a U-turn at the intersection, troopers said she turned in the path of a Temple Terrace police officer who was driving a TTPD Ford Explorer that had been traveling westbound in the center lane of East Fowler Avenue approaching North Drive.

Post-impact, both vehicles spun around and came to a final rest in a ditch on the north side of the road.

PREVIOUS: Temple Terrace police officer injured in crash on Fowler Avenue: TTPD

Both drivers and the children who were passengers in the Pathfinder were taken to area hospitals.

Troopers said the 6-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Pathfinder, died at the hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash.

The officer and the other occupants of the Pathfinder sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the crash, including contributing factors and fault, are still under investigation.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting an independent investigation into the crash, which TTPD says is consistent with its commitment to transparency and ensures an independent review of the incident.

What they're saying:

In a press release, TTPD stated, "We are deeply saddened to learn that the female passenger involved in the crash has died as a result of her injuries. On behalf of our entire department, we extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time."