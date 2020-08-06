Palmetto man faces second-degree murder charges in death of his children’s mother

Julian Ortiz-Castillo,38, faces second-degree murder charges after police responded to his home Sunday morning and found Jessica Martinez-Lumbrears dead from multiple stab wounds.

According to the Palmetto Police Department, officers went to the home Ortiz-Castillo shared with Martinez-Lumbrears around 8:30 a.m. in response to a reported stabbing. Officers found Martinez-Lumbrears dead and say Ortiz-Castillo also had multiple stab wounds.

Officers said the couple’s four children, ages 5, 6, 9, and 11, were located sleeping in their bedrooms. The children were unharmed.

According to police, Martinez-Lumbreares and Ortiz-Castillo hosted a party for friends the night before. The two began an ongoing argument that escalated after the guests left. The argument ended with Ortiz-Castillo stabbing Martinez-Lumbreares to death.

Ortiz-Castillo was taken to Blake Medical Center for treatment, where he is in stable condition.

Palmetto Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him, charging him with second-degree murder. When he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Manatee County Jail.

The couple’s children are staying with family members, police said.