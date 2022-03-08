Palmetto pastor helps save 100 orphans from Ukraine

When Marvin Lane opened his orphanage in Romania 28 years ago, he never would have imagined the role it would play in a massive humanitarian crisis. Among those who have now escaped Ukraine as Russia invades are nearly 100 orphans and they did so with the help of the former pastor from Palmetto.

They only made it to safety after a five-day journey on foot.

Lane opened Village of Hope in Romania in the 90s, a place where children could feel love and a sense of family.

"When Russia began invading Ukraine, my first thoughts were, what’s going to happen to the Orphan children there?" Lane said.

Over the last 13 days, he worked to ensure their safety.

"We were able to have 20 come from the state orphanage. They crossed the border, and from that, 70 more children came," he said.

Lane says the five-day journey was not an easy one for the 90 children, ranging in age from six months to 17 years old.

"On their way there, they ran out of gas, and they had no way of purchasing or getting gasoline."

For the next three days, he says they were forced to make the trip on foot.

"It was close to a three-day journey of walking. Freezing, snowing, cold weather. No shelters. Whatever they had to carry for the orphanage, that was all of their accommodations."

Once they arrived, there was a language barrier, but he believes love transcends language.

"When a child knows that you love them. And the smile and all of that, and the embracing. That immediately erases a lot of their fears."

Lane says Village of Hope is their safe haven, for as long as it needs to be.

"It’s not just a refugee camp, by no means. These are homes. And so, they will stay there as long as necessary, as long as they want to."

Lane is visiting the orphanage in Romania this week. He says all the money going toward saving these orphans is 100% community driven.

For information and how to help visit https://www.facebook.com/Keep.Hope.Alive.99 or https://www.skywaycc.org/