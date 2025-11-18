Parakeets found in man's pants at Mexico border

The Brief A U.S. citizen attempting to cross the border from Tijuana brought more than he should have at the port of entry. A tell-tale bulge in his pants attracted the wrong sort of attention for Jesse Martinez. When he tried to pass it off as being "well-endowed," border agents called his bluff when they asked to see for themselves.



Crossing the border at Tijuana often brings the challenge of not only checking documents and identification for authentication, but also checking out the person attempting to enter the country as well.

Travelers coming through the entry points meet the border patrol agents and have to pass two tests. The 1st is one they are aware of as they hand off documents and exchange pleasantries with the person checking them into the country. The question and answer session is simple enough for many that travel across the border on a daily basis.

The 2nd one, is not as obvious, but it's the one that snagged Jesse Agus Martinez at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The backstory:

On October 23, Martinez made his way through the entry point from Mexico into the U.S. It was 12:50 in the afternoon, according to the Federal Court indictment.

Martinez did not pass the visual test as the border security agents were watching him. He had all the right documents and answered the questions correctly at the desk, but his walk wasn't right. Agents noted that he had a noticeable bulge in the front of his pants.

Jesse Martinez at Border Patrol entry point

Customs and border agents passed him to a second line where he was asked about his generous groin area.

According to the affidavit, Martinez claimed that his "pirrin," the Spanish word for penis, was what they were noticing.

But this wasn't the first time the border patrol agent had gotten such a line about exaggerated anatomy. They did a physical pat down and discovered not one, but two, parakeets hidden in a package in Martinez's pants.

Martinez was taken into custody and arrested on charges of smuggling protected wildlife into the United States.

What they're saying:

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service responded to the port of entry to take custody of the parakeets.

Both had been sedated, but were breathing. US Fish and Wildlife vets were able to revive the birds and gave them a physical to determine their viability.

OTHER NEWS: GameStop 'trade anything day' coming in December. Here's what you can trade in

They were identified as Orange Fronted Parakeets native to the Western Mexico and Costa Rica area. They are listed on the endangered species list and are not allowed in the United States without a quarantine period or permitting process.

Orange Fronted Parakeet

Both birds were turned over to the Department of Agriculture Animal Imports Center.

What's next:

Martinez was taken into custody and charged with violation of Import law Title 18, USC, Section 545 (smuggling).

He faces a $250,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison. The case was referred to the US Attorney in San Diego for pursuit of that charge.