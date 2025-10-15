Parents accused of leaving baby alone on Florida beach for nearly an hour claim they ‘lost track of time’

The Brief A Texas couple is facing charges after deputies say they left a six-month-old baby alone on a Florida beach for nearly an hour. While deputies waited for crews with the South Walton Fire District to arrive and assess the infant, they said the parents returned to the scene, where both admitted to placing the child under the tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time. Both parents, Brian, 40, and Sara Wilks, 37, of Houston, Texas, were arrested and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. They both bonded out the next day.



A Texas couple is facing charges after deputies say they left a six-month-old baby alone on a Florida beach for nearly an hour.

What we know:

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Miramar Beach on Friday to follow up on reports of an infant who was unattended under a tent on the beach.

Witnesses told deputies that the baby had been left alone for nearly an hour while the parents walked down the beach with three other children.

Good Samaritans immediately began caring for the child and called law enforcement.

While deputies waited for crews with the South Walton Fire District to arrive and assess the infant, they said the parents returned to the scene, where both admitted to placing the child under the tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time.

According to WCSO, security footage confirmed the family was away for nearly an hour and did not bring their cell phone with them.

First responders who evaluated the child said the baby’s vitals were normal.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified and responded immediately to the scene.

Both parents, Brian, 40, and Sara Wilks, 37, of Houston, Texas, were arrested and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. They both bonded out the next day.

DCF took custody of the children pending the arrival of family members traveling from Texas.

What they're saying:

"We’re thankful for the quick-thinking beachgoer who raised the alarm and for those who stepped in to care for the child with the same kindness and concern they would show their own," said Sheriff Michael Adkinson.