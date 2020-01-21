Part-doughnut shop, part-furniture shop opens new location in Sarasota

article

It may sound like an odd combination, but apparently selling doughnuts and furniture is a viable business plan. So much so that the owners of the Bradenton store are expanding.

The owners of The Farm House, Steven and Nancy, recently franchised the company. There is now a new location in Sarasota, located at 4001 Clark Road. The original location started in Bradenton.

Their next spot will be in Birmingham, Alabama.

“We just became a franchise in the last month,” Steven told FOX 13. “That will probably happen in the next 60 to 90 days that we’ll open that store. We’re hoping to go all over the United States and bring small town back to every town.”

The owners sell freshly-baked doughnuts and beautiful, one-of-a-kind furniture. “Donuts, décor, chicken and more” is the new tag line. They have since added chicken into the mix.

“It’s just all about coming in and relaxing and having a good time looking at all the unique things we put in here,” Nancy said.

The couple said they are still stunned at how successful their business has been.

“We were hoping they could come in for a mini-doughnut at like a dollar and maybe a candle or dining room table that we custom make,” Steven said. “We never knew that it was going to grow three stores in two years and now a franchise. I think you just got to adapt. It’s crazy that the guy who never cooked is cooking.”

