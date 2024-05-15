Video: Sarasota police officer stops spinning boat, rescues semi-conscious man on board

A man found semi-conscious on board a boat that was circling in a Sarasota waterway earlier this month is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Officer Michael Skinner responded to a call about an unmanned boat making small circles near Phillippi Creek around 12:30 p.m. on May 3.

Upon arrival, Skinner says he saw the spinning boat with an unconscious man on board. Skinner maneuvered his police vessel to intercept the boat by wedging it against a nearby seawall.

Body camera video shows Skinner boarding the boat and shutting off its engine.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue was on standby near the seawall and rendered medical aid to the boat’s owner, later identified as Paul Hudson.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

On the video, Hudson can be heard telling rescue crews that he hit a big wake.

Hudson, who was semi-conscious, got vital medical attention and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm incredibly proud of Officer Skinner's quick response and selfless actions," said Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche. "His bravery exemplifies the dedication of our law enforcement officers to serving and protecting our community."

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

Skinner played a vital role in getting Ethan’s Law passed through the state legislature, which requires operators of vessels 26' and under to wear a cutoff switch.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

