Old Miakka residents push back against proposed Sarasota County Development: 'An urban intrusion'

A canopy road guides travelers to Lena Lane where the sounds of birds and wildlife outweigh traffic and construction.

"It’s rural heritage. Most people move to this area to raise their kids," said Sheldon Holland, who bought land in Old Miakka more than 30 years ago. "It’s not a place where people move to sell their house in seven years. It’s not a place where people buy for profit."

However, a proposed development in its early stages called "Hidden Hammock" is causing concern.

"This community is definitely not anti-development," he told FOX 13 News. "Mr. Cannon and his team have proposed high end residential on one acre lots. As you see the community, it doesn’t fit."

John Cannon Homes owns 511 acres in the historic rural community, and they are asking for the property to be rezoned from "Open Use Agricultural" to "Open Use Estate," which would allow one home per five acres or fewer.

The developer is looking to build 100 homes on at least one acre lots. The law firm representing the development told FOX 13 that it is a conservation subdivision, and they will work to protect wetlands and other native habitat.

The firm said more than 50% of the property will be open space. There will be a 100-foot setback for residential development from property boundary with a 20-foot landscape buffer.

Long-term residents aren’t so sure.

"It will be an urban intrusion into not just a rural community, but a historic rural community," said Becky Ayech, a long-time Old Miakka resident. "We have people who are sixth and seventh generation that come out here to stay forever."

She has led the fight against other developments looking to change the county’s comprehensive plan and other rules.

"That was our promise, and that’s why I’m fighting for it, because when you make a promise to me, I expect you to keep it regardless of how often you change commissioners," Ayech said.

The future impacts on traffic, wildlife, well water and their very way of life has residents like Holland fighting for what they know.

"It’s important to me that I give opportunities and stand up to allow other young families to have the opportunity that I have," he said.

