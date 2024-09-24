Pasco County braces for Tropical Storm Helene

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Pasco County braces for Tropical Storm Helene

By
Published  September 24, 2024 8:45pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

Pasco County preparing for Tropical Storm Helene

FOX 13's Kylie Jones reports.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Pasco County declared a State of Emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

The county issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, manufactured homes, mobile homes, RVs and any low-lying or flood prone areas. Zones B and C, and anyone registered with Pasco County as a resident with special needs are under a voluntary evacuation order.

The evacuation orders go into effect Wednesday at 9 a.m. You can find your evacuation zone here.

MORE: Tropical Storm Helene: Pasco County updates & information

Pasco County Schools announced that schools will open Wednesday, but after-school activities are canceled. County emergency management officials said the biggest concerns with Tropical Storm Helene are storm surge and flooding.

"We’re expecting right now up to 10 feet of surge," Pasco County Emergency Management Director Andrew Fossa said. "That’s double what Idalia did last year. So, last year, we had the whole west side of 19 impact in some areas. This is going to be the same event, but probably double in height."

The school district will close on Thursday, and plans to reopen Friday, pending storm conditions.

Pasco County is opening six shelters on Wednesday. Shelters will open at Centennial Middle School, Fivay High School, Sunlake High School, River Ridge Middle and High School and Wiregrass Ranch High School on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

READ: Tropical Storm Helene prompts evacuations in Bay Area

The shelter at Wiregrass High School is open to the general population and special needs population. A special needs-only shelter at Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will open Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The county says all of these shelters are pet-friendly.

Go Pasco bus services will be running regular routes and offering free rides to shelters starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, until weather conditions deteriorate.

Self-serve sandbag sites at Magnolia Valley Golf Course and Pasco Public Works C-Barn are open 24/7. Sandbag sites at Veterans Memorial Park, Pasco Fire Rescue Station 29 and Heritage Park are open from sunrise to sunset.

Dade City is also providing sand to city residents at the former Dade City Police Department building.

MORE: Why the Waffle House Index is important when evaluating severe weather events

"They do protect some, but you are still going to get water through the sandbags," Fossa said. "They break down eventually, especially if you’re going to have 10-ft. of surge in your house. You can’t build a wall that high. So, they’re good for blocking doorways, garage entries."

County emergency management officials are urging resident to listen to the warnings and have a plan in place.

"With evacuations, know your route. Know the way that you are going to evacuate," Fossa said. "The citizens of Pasco need to remember that we not only have Pasco County citizens evacuating, but we have Pinellas and Hillsborough also coming into the county."

The county encourages residents to sign up for the Alert Pasco app to stay updated on the latest developments.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: