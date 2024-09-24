Pasco County braces for Tropical Storm Helene

Pasco County declared a State of Emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

The county issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, manufactured homes, mobile homes, RVs and any low-lying or flood prone areas. Zones B and C, and anyone registered with Pasco County as a resident with special needs are under a voluntary evacuation order.

The evacuation orders go into effect Wednesday at 9 a.m. You can find your evacuation zone here.

MORE: Tropical Storm Helene: Pasco County updates & information

Pasco County Schools announced that schools will open Wednesday, but after-school activities are canceled. County emergency management officials said the biggest concerns with Tropical Storm Helene are storm surge and flooding.

"We’re expecting right now up to 10 feet of surge," Pasco County Emergency Management Director Andrew Fossa said. "That’s double what Idalia did last year. So, last year, we had the whole west side of 19 impact in some areas. This is going to be the same event, but probably double in height."

The school district will close on Thursday, and plans to reopen Friday, pending storm conditions.

Pasco County is opening six shelters on Wednesday. Shelters will open at Centennial Middle School, Fivay High School, Sunlake High School, River Ridge Middle and High School and Wiregrass Ranch High School on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

READ: Tropical Storm Helene prompts evacuations in Bay Area

The shelter at Wiregrass High School is open to the general population and special needs population. A special needs-only shelter at Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will open Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The county says all of these shelters are pet-friendly.

Go Pasco bus services will be running regular routes and offering free rides to shelters starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, until weather conditions deteriorate.

Self-serve sandbag sites at Magnolia Valley Golf Course and Pasco Public Works C-Barn are open 24/7. Sandbag sites at Veterans Memorial Park, Pasco Fire Rescue Station 29 and Heritage Park are open from sunrise to sunset.

Dade City is also providing sand to city residents at the former Dade City Police Department building.

MORE: Why the Waffle House Index is important when evaluating severe weather events

"They do protect some, but you are still going to get water through the sandbags," Fossa said. "They break down eventually, especially if you’re going to have 10-ft. of surge in your house. You can’t build a wall that high. So, they’re good for blocking doorways, garage entries."

County emergency management officials are urging resident to listen to the warnings and have a plan in place.

"With evacuations, know your route. Know the way that you are going to evacuate," Fossa said. "The citizens of Pasco need to remember that we not only have Pasco County citizens evacuating, but we have Pinellas and Hillsborough also coming into the county."

The county encourages residents to sign up for the Alert Pasco app to stay updated on the latest developments.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: