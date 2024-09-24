Tropical Storm Helene: Pasco County updates & information

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

As Tropical Storm Helene works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Pasco County need to know.

Pasco County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been announced.

Pasco County Closings:

Other than schools, no other closings have been announced.

Pasco County Sandbags:

Two sandbag stations are open 24 hours a day, weather permitting.

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works, 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio

The county has also opened two additional self-serve sites from sunrise to sunset each day until further notice.

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29, 6907 Dairy Rd., Zephyrhills

Pasco County Schools:

Schools in Pasco County will be closed on Thursday, September 26 so five of the schools can open as emergency shelters.

Schools will be open on Wednesday. However, all after-school activities and events are canceled for shelter and storm preparation.

Pasco County more information:

Click here for more information from Pasco County Emergency Management.

County-by-County

LINKS: