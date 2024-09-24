Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene: Pasco County updates & information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 24, 2024 11:49am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Helene works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Pasco County need to know. 

Pasco County Evacuations:

No evacuations have been announced. 

Pasco County Closings:

Other than schools, no other closings have been announced. 

Pasco County Sandbags:

Two sandbag stations are open 24 hours a day, weather permitting.

  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
  • Pasco County Public Works, 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio

The county has also opened two additional self-serve sites from sunrise to sunset each day until further notice.

  • Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson
  • Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29, 6907 Dairy Rd., Zephyrhills

Pasco County Schools:

Schools in Pasco County will be closed on Thursday, September 26 so five of the schools can open as emergency shelters.

Schools will be open on Wednesday. However, all after-school activities and events are canceled for shelter and storm preparation. 

Pasco County more information:

Click here for more information from Pasco County Emergency Management.

County-by-County

LINKS: