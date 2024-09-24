Tropical Storm Helene: Pasco County updates & information
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Helene works its way toward Florida, here's what people in Pasco County need to know.
Pasco County Evacuations:
No evacuations have been announced.
Pasco County Closings:
Other than schools, no other closings have been announced.
Pasco County Sandbags:
Two sandbag stations are open 24 hours a day, weather permitting.
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
- Pasco County Public Works, 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio
The county has also opened two additional self-serve sites from sunrise to sunset each day until further notice.
- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29, 6907 Dairy Rd., Zephyrhills
Pasco County Schools:
Schools in Pasco County will be closed on Thursday, September 26 so five of the schools can open as emergency shelters.
Schools will be open on Wednesday. However, all after-school activities and events are canceled for shelter and storm preparation.
Pasco County more information:
Click here for more information from Pasco County Emergency Management.
