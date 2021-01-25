Pasco County church feeding 18,000 families

A small church in Pasco County is doing big things to help its community.

First Baptist Church of Hudson is a small church with a big mission.

"We had over 1 million pounds of food go through our little church here on the corner," Stephen Gerhart, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Hudson, said.

Every Wednesday, for the past 25 years, about 40 members come together to hand out food to more than 100 families.

"You know money is so short now and you have to do what you can do to survive," said Gail Vincent.

They call their effort Agape Five-Two.

"We want them to see that we love others because of what Jesus did for us and His love for us," said Pastor Gerhart.

The mission started with a small beginning.

"It started in a couple of rooms and this past year with the use of our truck and going into the neighborhoods," Pastor Gerhart said. "We serviced 18,000 families."

Feeding Tampa Bay and Florida Baptist Children Home supply food for the initiative.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and we are grateful for the opportunity to represent Him here on this corner in Pasco County," explained Pastor Gerhart.

For Pastor Gerhart, the mission is the message of the gospel.

"It is a labor of love. The love of Jesus. That's what it is all about."