Pasco County couple battles cancer at same time, supports pickleball players at Moffit fundraiser

Steve and Kelly Smith spent their Sunday morning cheering on 36 pickleball teams as they dinked and volleyed through the inaugural Angeline Pickleball Tournament benefiting Moffit Cancer Center.

It was hosted by Lennar and Metro Development; two groups who helped bring the new "55 and better" community in Pasco County to life.

"I'm the divisional president for Lennar," Smith explained. "It's very much the DNA of Lennar to give back to the community, so every year I brainstorm with my management team on what outreach program we're going to work on each year, and three years ago we started working with cancer centers to find out how we could reach out and raise money for research."

But he never expected the cause to become so personal. In June of 2022, Kelly was diagnosed with breast cancer.

While supporting his beloved wife of almost 40 years through treatment and surgeries, Steve received scary news about his own health earlier this year.

"It's been a long ride, but we're getting through it," Kelly Smith added. "We're getting through it especially now with my husband being diagnosed just this past January and having surgery March 5 for a very rare form of cancer. It's taken a toll on the family itself but, we're positive."

The couple says positivity is what's gotten them through their toughest days, anyone battling cancer has to do the same.

As they both put up fights of their own, they're in it together, while also doing everything they can to help raise money for patients, research and ultimately a cure.

"Through all of our time spent at Moffit Cancer Center and walking the hallways and seeing the faces and despair on so many people, it didn't take much to say 'Ok we can do more, we can do better and lets stay involved to do more throughout the year," Steve said.

