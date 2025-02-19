Pasco County deputy hospitalized after rollover crash at intersection: FHP

The Brief A Pasco County deputy was among two men injured in a crash on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said a driver didn't stop as a marked patrol vehicle in "emergency mode" moved through the intersection of Collier Pkwy. and SR 54. A Chevy pickup truck was also involved in the crash. That driver was not hurt, troopers said.



A Pasco County deputy and another driver are recovering from injuries after troopers say a car crashed into a marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights on.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Collier Pkwy. and SR 54 in Land O' Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a marked Chevy Tahoe belonging to PSO was in "emergency mode" as the deputy began moving through the intersection, and a Lexus sedan driven by a 56-year-old man didn't stop, crashing into the SUV.

A Pasco County deputy is recovering from injuries after a crash on Tuesday night. (Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.)

The impact caused the deputy's SUV to overturn and collide with a Chevy pickup truck, troopers said.

A three-vehicle crash left two people, including a Pasco County deputy, with injuries on Tuesday night. (Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.)

The deputy and the driver of the sedan both went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to FHP. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the injured deputy, only identifying him as a 26-year-old man.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: