Pasco County deputy hospitalized after rollover crash at intersection: FHP
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - A Pasco County deputy and another driver are recovering from injuries after troopers say a car crashed into a marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights on.
What we know:
The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Collier Pkwy. and SR 54 in Land O' Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said a marked Chevy Tahoe belonging to PSO was in "emergency mode" as the deputy began moving through the intersection, and a Lexus sedan driven by a 56-year-old man didn't stop, crashing into the SUV.
A Pasco County deputy is recovering from injuries after a crash on Tuesday night. (Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.)
The impact caused the deputy's SUV to overturn and collide with a Chevy pickup truck, troopers said.
A three-vehicle crash left two people, including a Pasco County deputy, with injuries on Tuesday night. (Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.)
The deputy and the driver of the sedan both went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to FHP. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the injured deputy, only identifying him as a 26-year-old man.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
