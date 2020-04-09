Pasco County elections delayed at supervisor of election's request

Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to delay elections in Pasco County, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The Pasco County Supervisor of Elections had made the request because of the coronavirus crisis. Municipal elections in Dade City, San Antonio and Zephyrhills were originally scheduled for April 14.

The governor said he'll work with local governments that want to move elections.

"Certainly, anyone that requests to me pushing off to August, I don't think there is any election that couldn't be done in August," said DeSantis. "I don't think we'd lose much. So, I am happy to work with them on that."

He said he will announce when the election will be rescheduled.

Several municipalities in Polk County held elections Tuesday. Dozens of local elections are scheduled across the state in the coming weeks and months.

