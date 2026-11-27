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The Brief A trillion dollars in annual product returns is reshaping the supply chain as the holiday shopping rush starts this weekend. Returns cost retailers up to 40 percent of a product's price, forcing companies to pass extra costs on to everyday shoppers. The University of South Florida will launch a reverse logistics course in spring 2027 to help local workers manage the surge in Tampa Bay’s supply chain.



As the holiday shopping rush kicks off this weekend, a University of South Florida supply chain expert warns that roughly $1 trillion in annual product returns is driving up retail prices and reshaping the Tampa Bay supply chain.

Tampa Bay supply chain impact

What we know:

Holiday sales lure shoppers with Christmas promos this weekend, kicking off a retail surge that blurs the line between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Robert Hooker, director of supply chain management programs at the University of South Florida's Muma College of Business, said the local ecosystem plays a major role by receiving goods from Latin America and other international areas while shipping out massive quantities of products.

Hooker noted that an explosion in online shopping has turned January into what the retail industry calls "Returnuary." Many of those sent-back items end up in landfills, prompting companies to adopt artificial intelligence and scanning technologies to streamline the returns process.

Missing holiday retail data

What we don't know:

Experts have not yet released exact projections for how much Tampa Bay shoppers will spend this weekend or the specific local dollar value of returns expected in January.

University officials also have not shared expected enrollment numbers for the upcoming supply chain course.

Holiday returns by the numbers

By the numbers:

Returns cost retailers up to 40% of a product's price, and those expenses are usually passed down to consumers, according to Hooker. Nationally, product returns now total about $1 trillion each year.

To keep up with the demand, USF will launch a new reverse logistics course next semester, starting in spring 2027. Business professors project Florida's supply chain management sector will grow 27% over the next decade, bolstering the Tampa Bay workforce and the Interstate 4 distribution corridor.

Holiday shopping and return tips

What they're saying:

Hooker explained that the surge in online orders requires a new generation of skilled workers who understand emerging tech.

"We've seen kind of this merger between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to where you almost can't even tell them apart," Hooker said.

"And we need people that are educated in that and have skills and understanding of AI and other sorts of emerging technologies to be able to have an impact in that area. And that's what we do," Hooker added.

To avoid adding to the holiday pileup, Hooker suggested shoppers rethink buying items that frequently get sent back. "If you can think of a product that oftentimes you order, that many times might not fit you or that you return, maybe that's something that you might not want to gift to someone else because it might result in a return for them as well," he said.