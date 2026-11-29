Pinellas deputy stops wrong-way driver near Don CeSar; man arrested on DUI charge: PCSO
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was arrested on DUI-related charges after Pinellas County deputies said he drove on the wrong side of the road near the Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach and reportedly almost hit two vehicles earlier in the night.
St. Pete Beach wrong-way driver arrest
The backstory:
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 after authorities received a call about a driver who nearly hit two vehicles and ran over a mailbox, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
PCSO bodycam video shows a deputy encountered a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road in front of the Don CeSar and intentionally positioned his patrol cruiser in its path to stop it.
The vehicle was traveling slowly, and no injuries were reported in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Deputies identified the driver as Stephen Gronda, 45. Investigators said Gronda appeared heavily intoxicated and refused to participate in field sobriety exercises.
Gronda was arrested and faces the following charges:
- DUI
- Refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage
The sheriff’s office said Gronda has two prior DUI arrests and one previous charge of refusing to submit to testing.
Driver safety reminder
What you can do:
PCSO reminds drivers to designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service rather than drive impaired.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, including deputy bodycam video and arrest details.