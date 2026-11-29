The Brief Stephen Gronda, 45, was arrested after Pinellas County deputies said he drove on the wrong side of the road near the Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach. PCSO bodycam video shows a deputy intentionally positioned his patrol cruiser in front of Gronda's vehicle to stop him. No injuries were reported in the crash, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Gronda faces DUI-related charges, including refusing to submit to testing and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.



A 45-year-old man was arrested on DUI-related charges after Pinellas County deputies said he drove on the wrong side of the road near the Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach and reportedly almost hit two vehicles earlier in the night.

St. Pete Beach wrong-way driver arrest

The backstory:

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 after authorities received a call about a driver who nearly hit two vehicles and ran over a mailbox, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO bodycam video shows a deputy encountered a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road in front of the Don CeSar and intentionally positioned his patrol cruiser in its path to stop it.

The vehicle was traveling slowly, and no injuries were reported in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies identified the driver as Stephen Gronda, 45. Investigators said Gronda appeared heavily intoxicated and refused to participate in field sobriety exercises.

Gronda was arrested and faces the following charges:

DUI

Refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal

Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage

The sheriff’s office said Gronda has two prior DUI arrests and one previous charge of refusing to submit to testing.

Driver safety reminder

What you can do:

PCSO reminds drivers to designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service rather than drive impaired.