Pasco County man dies after motorcycle crashes into truck pulling a boat: FHP

A 76-year-old man is dead after troopers say he crashed his motorcycle into a truck towing a boat in Pasco County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle rider tried to pass the truck around 5 p.m. Saturday on Woodbine Drive in Hudson, when the truck began to turn left. That's when FHP says the motorcycle hit the driver's side of the truck, killing the rider.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The victim's name has not been released.

