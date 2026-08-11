Pasco County Schools launches all-in-one mobile app ahead of new school year

The Brief Pasco County Schools is launching the Pasco One app to combine student resources and simplify access for families. The app eliminates the $3.50 transaction fee previously charged when families added money to student meal accounts. More than 12,000 people have downloaded the app ahead of the first day of school on Thursday.



Pasco County Schools is rolling out an all-in-one app as students head back to class on Thursday morning.

Pasco One mobile app

What we know:

Pasco One gives families access to grades, attendance, school schedules, bus routes and payments through one platform. District leaders say the goal is to give families one place to access resources they previously had to find across multiple websites and apps.

One of the biggest changes involves school meal payments, which thousands of Pasco families previously made through MySchoolBucks. The online payment service charged a $3.50 fee per child each time money was added.

Pasco County School Board member Jessica Wright pointed out that those fees could add up fast for families with more than one child.

School lunch payment fees

Why you should care:

"You could spend about $42 a month if you've got three kiddos," she said. "You're loading that once a week and that's anywhere from 11 to 15 school lunches a week."

Pasco One allows families to add money to meal accounts without additional transaction fees. District leaders say the change will allow more of that money to go directly toward student meals.

Pasco is also among a small number of public school districts in the area offering its own all-in-one app. Pasco County School Board Chair Colleen Beaudoin believes having those resources in one place will make them easier for families to use.

District digital resources

What they're saying:

"This is a tangible resource," Beaudoin said. "It's right at their fingertips, and I'm glad we're starting it off at the beginning of the year."

According to the district, more than 12,000 people have already downloaded the Pasco One app. School board members say eliminating payment fees was an added benefit, as the district worked to streamline its digital resources.

Wright says district leaders saw an opportunity to make the system more convenient while reducing costs.

"We figured if there's a way that we can incorporate it within our internal system, and we can save our family's money while making everything, why not give it a try," she said.

Beaudoin says reducing expenses can make a difference for families throughout the school year.

"Anytime we have fewer fees or a limit on what they have to spend, it's helpful to families," she concluded.

Pasco County academic calendar

What's next:

The school year starts on Thursday morning for all 106 Pasco County Schools.