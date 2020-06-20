Pasco County teen dies from COVID-19

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced that a 17-year-old male from Pasco County died from COVID-19.

Saturday’s coronavirus report from the Department of Health stated that the teen’s case was not travel-related and it is unknown if he had contact with someone else who had the virus.

Saturday was the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases the state has seen so far. A total of 4,049 new cases were reported, which brought the number of Florida’s COVID-19 cases to 93,797.

The state’s death toll increased by 40 from Friday’s report, bringing the total number to 3,144.

Hillsborough County reported five new deaths on Saturday. Manatee County reported two and Pinellas and Polk Counties each reported one additional death from the virus.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

