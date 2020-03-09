Pasco deputies investigate fire at a golf course near St. Leo University

article

Investigators in Pasco County are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a golf course across the street from St. Leo University campus Monday morning.

The fire occurred early Monday at the Abbey Golf Course. Deputies said they were searching for someone when they spotted a fire in the building on the course. School officials said the fire didn't occur on campus.

It doesn’t appear there were any injuries, officials said. It took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Deputies haven’t said whether the fire is connected to the person they were initially searching for.