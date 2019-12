article

Deputies in Pasco County have located for a 12-year-old girl who went missing since Saturday morning.

Investigators said it was noticed Valeria Brianna Carr was missing from her home off of Suwannee Drive before 10 a.m. Saturday.

All local known addresses of friends were checked, but no one knows Valeria's whereabouts.

Deputies said the 12-year-old girl was located safely Saturday evening.