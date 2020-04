article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Dion Snell, a missing and endangered adult.

According to deputies, Snell was last seen Friday night around 9:45 p.m. in the Port Richey area.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue gym shorts and black headphones.

He is 20 years old, 5’9” and approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Snell’s whereabouts, please call 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.