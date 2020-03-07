Pasco deputies searching for missing man 

article

Pasco deputies are searching for Woodrow Wheetley, 82, who was last seen near the 21000 block of Betel Palm Lane in Land O’Lakes Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, gray sweatpants, a fedora-style hat, brown or gray moccasin-style slippers and a three-wheeled walker. He is 5’10” and wears glasses, has hazel eyes, gray hair and a full gray beard.

Deputies believe he may be in the company of a white female, who is approximately 5’7” and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-11 immediately.

