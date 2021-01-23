Pasco deputies searching for suspect after 2 students injured in drive-by shooting

Two students from Land O’Lakes High School were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Lake Padgett Estates area early Saturday morning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting involved multiple students from the high school and they all knew each other.

The two students who were shot suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Deputies say they have surveillance footage of a black BMW four-door sedan believed to be involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office tips line at 1-800-706-2488 immediately.

PCSO says while there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Land O’Lakes High School while the investigation is ongoing.

