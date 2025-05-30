Pasco deputies searching for missing 6-year-old boy, may be traveling with 52-year-old woman

The Brief Pasco County deputies say Axel Rhodes was last seen in the Lutz area around 1:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say Rhodes may be with Jennifer Breeding, 52. Breeding may be driving a green 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS with black racing stripes and Arkansas tag UL LOSE.



The Pasco Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 6-year-old boy who deputies say may be traveling with a woman.

What we know:

Investigators say Axel Rhodes was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz.

He was wearing a multicolored button-up shirt, jeans and no shoes, according to deputies.

Photo of Axel Rhodes. Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office.

He is described as 4'5" and about 45 pounds with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says Rhodes may be with Jennifer Breeding, 52, who's described as 5'4" and 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Photo of Jennifer Breeding. Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Breeding may be driving a green 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS with black racing stripes and Arkansas tag UL LOSE.

Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

No further details on the relationship between Rhodes and Breeding or the circumstances of the case have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Rhodes or Breeding is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online by clicking here.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

