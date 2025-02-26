Expand / Collapse search

Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered teen girl

By
Published  February 26, 2025 5:56am EST
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Pasco County deputies are searching for 14-year-old Avalynne Lloyd.
    • Lloyd was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sweetbriar Dr. in Holiday, according to the sheriff's office.
    • The teen is described as 5'8" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who's considered missing and endangered.

What we know:

Deputies say Avalynne Lloyd was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sweetbriar Dr. in Holiday.

Lloyd was last seen wearing a white crop top, tan sweater jacket , blue jeans and tan/white shoes, according to the sheriff's office.

Photo of Avalynne Lloyd. Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Photo of Avalynne Lloyd. Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The teen is described as 5'8" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

No further details surrounding the circumstances of Lloyd's disappearance have been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Avalynne Lloyd is urged to contact Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also leave a tip online by clicking here.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Pasco CountyMissing Persons