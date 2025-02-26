Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered teen girl

The Brief Pasco County deputies are searching for 14-year-old Avalynne Lloyd. Lloyd was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sweetbriar Dr. in Holiday, according to the sheriff's office. The teen is described as 5'8" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.



The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who's considered missing and endangered.

What we know:

Deputies say Avalynne Lloyd was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sweetbriar Dr. in Holiday.

Lloyd was last seen wearing a white crop top, tan sweater jacket , blue jeans and tan/white shoes, according to the sheriff's office.

Photo of Avalynne Lloyd. Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The teen is described as 5'8" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

No further details surrounding the circumstances of Lloyd's disappearance have been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Avalynne Lloyd is urged to contact Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also leave a tip online by clicking here.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: