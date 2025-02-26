Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered teen girl
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who's considered missing and endangered.
What we know:
Deputies say Avalynne Lloyd was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sweetbriar Dr. in Holiday.
Lloyd was last seen wearing a white crop top, tan sweater jacket , blue jeans and tan/white shoes, according to the sheriff's office.
Photo of Avalynne Lloyd. Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
The teen is described as 5'8" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
What we don't know:
No further details surrounding the circumstances of Lloyd's disappearance have been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Avalynne Lloyd is urged to contact Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also leave a tip online by clicking here.
