Pasco deputies: Woman left child inside car while she went to a bar

A Pasco County woman was arrested after deputies said she left a child in her car inside a vehicle while she was inside a bar.

Deputies said they arrested 28-year-old Marena Outlaw on Thursday around 1:47 a.m. According to Outlaw’s affidavit, she told deputies she went to a gas station before arriving at Lollipop’s Club, located at 18329 U.S. Highway 19 in Hudson.

Deputies said she told them she went to the bar to “get her little brother” and left an 18-month-old child inside the vehicle.

While speaking to Outlaw, deputies said they could smell a “strong odor of alcohol on her breath.” They said she poorly performed during a field sobriety test and couldn’t properly submit a breath sample.

Outlaw was arrested for child neglect. The child was not injured.

