Pasco County man charged with first-degree murder in fentanyl related death

A Pasco County man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he sold fentanyl to a Hernando County man that later played a role in his death.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Christian Clark, 38, was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Hudson and charged with First-Degree Murder - Distribution of Fentanyl and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

On June 30, deputies with HCSO responded to a home in Brooksville for a death investigation involving Robert Scott Fowler. Fowler was found by a family member lying on the bedroom floor unresponsive.

Emergency personnel confirmed Fowler was deceased. Family members told authorities Fowler had a previous drug history, and he was under house arrest following a recent court date on June 28. He was set to remain on house arrest for six months for failing to register as a sexual offender.

Months later, on October 19, an autopsy report confirmed Fowler died due to fentanyl intoxication, according to HCSO. On November 13, detectives met with Fowler's girlfriend who told them he had purchased drugs from a man in Pasco County, Aaron Christian Clark.

That same day, detectives met with Clark who told them he had provided Fowler with methamphetamine, not fentanyl. Detectives showed Clark text messages indicating a sale of fentanyl between the two, to which Clark responded that he believed he gave Fowler methamphetamine.

Further investigation showed that Clark was in the area of Fowler's home on June 29, the day before Fowler was found dead.

Clark is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on no bond status. His next court date is set for February 8.