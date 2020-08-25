Pasco, Polk counties post number of COVID-19 cases in schools online

School is back in session and many families in our region are concerned about COVID-19 cases on campus. It’s the reason two area school districts are now posting that data online.

So far, Pasco County schools are coronavirus-free.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” said Pasco County Schools spokesperson, Steve Hegarty.

Starting Tuesday, a daily total of positive COVID-19 cases across the district is being posted online. School officials say it’s important to be transparent and give families these details.

“Tells you students, how many and what school, and whether it’s a staff member, how many and what school,” Hegarty explained.

PREVIOUS: State unpublishes report tracking COVID-19 cases on school campuses

Advertisement

Polk County Public Schools also launched a new webpage to keep the community informed about the impact of the virus on the district.

“We wanted to put as much information as we are legally able to provide out there to the public so they have it with a couple clicks,” said Rachel Pleasant with Polk County Public Schools.

Already this week two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported, one in a middle school and one in a high school.

“Because there are laws that protect patient privacy we cannot disclose details such as whether or not it’s a staff or student,” explained Pleasant.

MORE: COVID-19 numbers in Florida, Bay Area trending down

Both Pinellas County Schools and Hillsborough County Public Schools tell FOX 13 News protocols are being considered to also make confirmed positive cases public.

Hundreds of students and staff members have been infected with COVID-19 across the state, according to a draft report from the Florida Department of Health. Officials say they plan to make this information available online in the coming days and weeks.

Polk County Schools COVID info: https://polkschoolsfl.com/covidschoolcommunications

Pasco County Schools COVID info: http://www.pasco.k12.fl.us/news