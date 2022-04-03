Pasco teacher accused of ‘always making sexual jokes’ arrested for lewd conduct, battery

article

A culinary teacher at Marchman Technical College has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior with multiple students.

Raymond Webb, 41, has been arrested and now facing a felony charge of lewd conduct by an authority figure as well as a misdemeanor battery charge following allegations from two students.

"It made me angry because you don't expect that. You expect these administrators and teachers to provide care," parent Pete Antoniou said.

According to the arrest affidavit, a 17-year-old female student told police about an incident on March 28 when she says Webb slapped her on her butt. The affidavit says two witnesses ''reported they saw the defendant slap the victim on the butt with an open hand." The same victim told police Webb is "always making sexual jokes in the classroom."

"The fact that they have the courage to speak up and make it known for all other children is great and it's important," Antoniou said.

Antoniou whose 15-year-old son goes to the school says it's troubling to learn of the allegations.

In the same affidavit, a second female victim told police about an incident in the classroom when she says Webb "put her into a chokehold." According to the affidavit, Webb "approached the victim and turned her around so her back was facing him", then "placed his arm around the victim's neck and put her into a chokehold." The victim told police she had "a difficult time breathing". Several witnesses told police the victim looked "very scared and confused".

When reached by phone Sunday afternoon, Webb told FOX 13 he had "no comment".

According to Pasco County Schools, Webb has been with the district since 2006.

"Since learning of the disturbing allegations last week, the district took swift action, removing him from the classroom and from the school, and notifying law enforcement," a spokesperson for the district wrote in a statement emailed to FOX 13 Sunday afternoon. "At this time, Mr. Webb remains on administrative leave.'