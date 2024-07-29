Pass-A-Grille Beach renourishment project enters second phase

The renourishment project at Pass-A-Grille Beach entered its next phase on Monday.

Coastal management officials are taking the sand out of Pass-a-Grille and pumping it throughout the area between First and Ninth avenues.

"Right now, it's just the south section that's closed. Anyone that's coming here close to the south should be wary that they are going to have to walk north of the snack shack," said John Bishop, Pinellas County's coastal management coordinator, during a press conference.

City leaders are urging the public to stay away from the construction site for their own safety. They said the project will have several positive ecological impacts.

"We are very grateful for the work that they are doing and the impact that it's going to have in the beach dunes, sea turtles, and by association, potentially the infrastructure by having a stronger beach," said Marc Portugal, communications manager for the City of St. Pete Beach, during a press conference.

Project officials said the final phase of the nourishment will likely take place in September. During that time, they'll work on the north end of the beach from 10th to 22nd avenues. Local businesses will remain open during all phases of construction.

